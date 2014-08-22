Macclesfield Town sign Will Haining and Domaine Rouse

Haining made 27 league appearances for Hyde in the Conference last season

Macclesfield have signed former Morecambe defender Will Haining and ex-Bury striker Domaine Rouse.

Centre-back Haining, 31, left Hyde following their relegation from the Conference at the end of last season.

He has featured in more than 250 Football League games in his career and had two years playing in his native Scotland with St Mirren.

Rouse, 25, came through Bury's youth system and spent last season at non-league Droylsden.

Macclesfield have taken seven points from their first three matches of the campaign and face Kidderminster Harriers at the Moss Rose on Saturday.