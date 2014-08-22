Hartlepool sign Sunderland defender Scott Harrison

Harrison made six appearances for Pools during an initial loan spell last season

Hartlepool United have re-signed defender Scott Harrison from Sunderland on a one-month loan deal.

Centre-back Harrison, 20, made six appearances for Pools during an initial loan spell at the end of last season and played against them in pre-season.

The Middlesbrough-born stopper joined the Wearsiders from Darlington in October 2012 where he made 10 first-team appearances.

He also spent time on loan at Bury last term, playing only once.