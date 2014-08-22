Man Utd fans need to believe in me - Louis van Gaal

Media playback is not supported on this device Van Gaal goes from 'king to devil'

Louis van Gaal has asked Manchester United fans to keep faith with him after his league debut ended in defeat.

Saturday's 2-1 home defeat by Swansea prompted ex-midfielder Paul Scholes to state the situation is "desperate" and they need to sign quality players.

"I can imagine the fans are scared - they saw last year and the first home match," said United's Dutch manager.

"Two weeks ago I was the king of Manchester. Now I am the devil. It is the football world."

The former Netherlands coach - who won league titles with Ajax, AZ Alkmaar, Barcelona and Bayern Munich - was brought in this summer to replace David Moyes, who was sacked after only 10 months in charge.

His tenure began well as United won six friendlies in pre-season, but then came the loss to the Swans at Old Trafford.

"The fans have to believe. Paul Scholes has to believe," said Van Gaal ahead of Sunday's game at Sunderland.

"The club have hired me because of my philosophy, not because I am nice, although I am," the 62-year-old added. "They have not hired me to fire me."

Van Gaal's major titles Ajax: Three league titles, Champions League, Uefa Cup, Uefa Super Cup Barcelona: Two league titles, Copa del Rey and Uefa Super Cup AZ Alkmaar: League title Bayern Munich: League title and DFB Pokal

Manchester United signed Argentina defender Marcos Rojo for £16m on Wednesday, as Van Gaal further strengthened his options at the back following the departures of Nemanja Vidic, Rio Ferdinand and Patrice Evra.

However, the 24-year-old will not be available for the game at the Stadium of Light because he does not have have a work permit, while the club's other major summer recruits, Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera and England full-back Luke Shaw, are both injured.

Meanwhile, the Dutchman refused to comment on the future of Danny Welbeck, with reports suggesting the England forward is set to leave the club.

Danny Welbeck has been with the Old Trafford club since 2007

Van Gaal said he was angry that details of a conversation he held with the 23-year-old had been leaked.

"The media were not in the room and I do not speak about that because that's private," he added.

"I know what I said to Danny and Danny knows exactly what I said to him."