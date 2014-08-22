Gary Deegan: Southend United deal for former Northampton man
Southend United have signed midfielder Gary Deegan on an initial three-month deal after he spent last season at Northampton Town.
The 26-year-old Irishman was released by the Cobblers in the summer after making 30 appearances last term.
He started his career in England at Coventry City before a spell at Hibernian in the 2012-13 campaign.
Shrimpers boss Phil Brown will be able to select Deegan for Saturday's League Two game against Carlisle.