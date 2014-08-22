Josh Clarke: Dagenham sign Brentford winger on loan

Dagenham & Redbridge earned their first win of the League Two season against Hartlepool United on Tuesday

Dagenham & Redbridge have signed Brentford winger Josh Clarke on an initial 28-day youth loan.

The 19-year-old made his senior Bees debut against Derby County in the League Cup in August 2013 and has since appeared twice as a substitute.

Clarke, who signed a new one-year deal with the Championship club in June, is yet to feature this season.

He is available to make his Daggers debut in the League Two match at Mansfield Town on Saturday.