BBC Sport - Manchester United: Louis van Gaal goes from 'king to devil'

Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal says he has gone from being the "King of Manchester" to "the devil" in the space of just two weeks.

The Dutchman, who saw his side win every game in pre-season, lost his first Premier League match 2-1 at home to Swansea City.

Van Gaal's next opponents are Sunderland away on Sunday and he admits it will not be an "overnight job" to rebuild United under his philosophy.

