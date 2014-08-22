Alex McLeish named new manager of KRC Genk

Alex McLeish has been appointed manager of Belgian side KRC Genk.

Former Scotland coach Alex McLeish has been named as the new manager of Belgian side KRC Genk.

The 55-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the club and will formally be announced to the media on Monday.

McLeish has not managed since a short stint at Nottingham Forest, leaving by mutual consent in February 2013.

"KRC Genk is proud to present its new trainer - Alex McLeish," the Belgian club posted on Facebook.

"He signed a contract for two seasons. Welcome, Mr Alex McLeish."

McLeish will take over with Genk sitting 13th in the 16-team Jupiler Pro League, having collected just three points from their four games so far.

He succeeds Emilio Ferrera, who was sacked after the 3-1 opening loss to Mechelen last month. He had only just joined the club on a two-year deal.

McLeish had his most successful spell in management at Rangers, winning the treble in 2002-03 amidst two league titles, two Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups.

He also won the 2010-11 English League Cup with Birmingham City, and led Scotland to one of their greatest results when they defeated France 1-0 in Paris in the Euro 2008 qualifiers.

He has also had stints at Motherwell, Hibernian and Aston Villa.