Alex McLeish named new manager of KRC Genk
Former Scotland coach Alex McLeish has been named as the new manager of Belgian side KRC Genk.
The 55-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the club and will formally be announced to the media on Monday.
McLeish has not managed since a short stint at Nottingham Forest, leaving by mutual consent in February 2013.
"KRC Genk is proud to present its new trainer - Alex McLeish," the Belgian club posted on Facebook.
"He signed a contract for two seasons. Welcome, Mr Alex McLeish."
McLeish will take over with Genk sitting 13th in the 16-team Jupiler Pro League, having collected just three points from their four games so far.
He succeeds Emilio Ferrera, who was sacked after the 3-1 opening loss to Mechelen last month. He had only just joined the club on a two-year deal.
McLeish had his most successful spell in management at Rangers, winning the treble in 2002-03 amidst two league titles, two Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups.
He also won the 2010-11 English League Cup with Birmingham City, and led Scotland to one of their greatest results when they defeated France 1-0 in Paris in the Euro 2008 qualifiers.
He has also had stints at Motherwell, Hibernian and Aston Villa.