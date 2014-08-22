Evian Thonon Gaillard 0-0 Paris St-Germain

Former Newcastle midfielder Yohan Cabaye was sent off as defending champions Paris St-Germain failed to break down lowly Ligue 1 rivals Evian.

Without their injured talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic, PSG lacked attacking threat against the 18th-placed side.

And they survived the dismissal of Cabaye, who was sent off in the 62nd minute for a second bookable offence.

Laurent Blanc's men are now unbeaten after three games, but have only won once - the opener against Bastia.

"I think that given the way the game went we didn't do enough to take three points," said former France captain Blanc.

"We expected to have difficulties at the start of the season, especially in August, but I don't think there is any reason to worry."