Memphis Depay: World Cup star signs new PSV contract

World Cup 2014: Memphis Depay scores to put Netherlands top

Netherlands international Memphis Depay has signed a new four-year contract with Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

The 20-year-old attacker had been linked with a move to Premier League sides Manchester United and Tottenham after impressing at the World Cup.

Depay played four times for Louis van Gaal's side, scoring twice, on their way to finishing third.

PSV, who are 21-time Dutch champions, finished fourth in the Eredivisie last term, 12 points behind winners Ajax.