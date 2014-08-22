BBC Sport - Malky Mackay denies being racist, sexist, anti-gay or anti-Semitic

I'm no racist or sexist - Mackay

Former Cardiff manager Malky Mackay has denied being "racist, sexist, homophobe or anti-Semite" after it was found that he sent offensive text messages.

Mackay apologised in person following Thursday's League Managers' Association statement expressing his regret.

"They are completely unacceptable, inappropriate, and for that I sincerely apologise," said the 42-year-old.

Mackay shared the texts with former Cardiff colleague Iain Moody, which are included in a dossier submitted by Cardiff to the Football Association who are investigating alleged misconduct.

