BBC Sport - Angel Rangel relishes Swansea City's Premier League task

Rangel relishes Swans' task

Swansea City defender Angel Rangel hopes they can follow a stunning 2-1 Premier League opening win at Manchester United with victory over Burnley on Saturday.

The clash at Liberty Stadium could the first chance for new signing Federico Fernandez to play following the Argentine's arrival from Argentina.

Rangel says Fernandez has the talent to justify the near £8m fee Swansea paid for him.

