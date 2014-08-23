Crystal Palace: Tim Sherwood 'would have taken manager's job'

Sherwood was sacked as Tottenham boss at the end of last season

Tim Sherwood would have taken the manager's job at Crystal Palace had he been offered it after his interview - but says he is no longer interested.

The 45-year-old former Tottenham head coach was interviewed by Palace chairman Steve Parish last Sunday.

Malky Mackay had been the favourite for the job until allegations emerged of misconduct during his time at Cardiff.

Malky Mackay denied being racist, sexist, anti-gay or anti-Semitic

"If I had been offered the job early, I would have taken it," Sherwood wrote in his column in the Independent.

The former England midfielder was sacked as Spurs boss at the end of last season after only six months in charge.

He says he took "some persuading" to meet Parish as he thought "the race was already run" and Mackay would be appointed.

But the former Cardiff boss was discovered to have sent offensive text messages and Palace withdrew their interest.

Mackay has subsequently apologised and insisted he is no "racist, sexist, homophobe or anti-Semite".

Sherwood said: "I know a lot of managers were interested. But at some point, you want to know the interviews have stopped and you're the club's first choice.

"That's why, on Thursday, my agent sent a message to Steve to say I was no longer interested in being in contention for the job."