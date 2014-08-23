BBC Sport - Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle: 'Fantastic start' for Aston Villa - Paul Lambert

Fantastic start for Villa - Lambert

Aston Villa Manager Paul Lambert praises his side for their "fantastic start" following their 0-0 draw with Newcastle.

Villa were unable to make it back-to-back opening league wins for the first time since since 1999, despite Newcastle's Mike Williamson being sent off.

But Lambert's men have now taken four points from their first two games and their boss believes that they were "tactically spot on" at Villa Park in Saturday's early kick-off.

Top videos

Video

Fantastic start for Villa - Lambert

Video

This is now a crisis for Arsenal - Keown

Video

Marcel & Jamie put sledging skills to the test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Defeat raises many questions - Wenger

Video

Klopp delighted with 'strong, physical' Liverpool

Video

I would rather have been knocked out - McGregor

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Draw not down to Wembley curse - Pochettino

Video

Heath wins gold at Canoe Sprint World Championships

Top Stories