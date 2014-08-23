Aston Villa Manager Paul Lambert praises his side for their "fantastic start" following their 0-0 draw with Newcastle.

Villa were unable to make it back-to-back opening league wins for the first time since since 1999, despite Newcastle's Mike Williamson being sent off.

But Lambert's men have now taken four points from their first two games and their boss believes that they were "tactically spot on" at Villa Park in Saturday's early kick-off.