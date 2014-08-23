BBC Sport - Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle: Alan Pardew satisfied after draw
Pardew rues missed chances
- From the section Football
Newcastle manager Alan Pardew believes his team was "a little bit unfortunate" not to beat Aston Villa, in what he described as a "satisfactory performance".
Neither side was able to break the deadlock in the 0-0 draw at Villa Park, as the Magpies finished with ten men after Mike Williamson was shown a second yellow card late in the match.
Newcastle are now unbeaten in their last seven Premier League matches against Aston Villa.