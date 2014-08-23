BBC Sport - Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle: Alan Pardew satisfied after draw

Pardew rues missed chances

Newcastle manager Alan Pardew believes his team was "a little bit unfortunate" not to beat Aston Villa, in what he described as a "satisfactory performance".

Neither side was able to break the deadlock in the 0-0 draw at Villa Park, as the Magpies finished with ten men after Mike Williamson was shown a second yellow card late in the match.

Newcastle are now unbeaten in their last seven Premier League matches against Aston Villa.

