Irish Premiership: Ballinamallard Utd 2-2 Glentoran

Media playback is not supported on this device Ballinamallard's Mark Stafford grabs an injury time equaliser against Glentoran at Ferney park

Mark Stafford equalised in the final seconds of injury time to give Ballinamallard a 2-2 with Glentoran in the Premiership clash at Ferney Park.

Anthony Elding headed in a fifth minute opener for the hosts before Glens midfielder Fra McCaffrey hit the bar.

Jay Magee fired home to level on 64 minutes and Curtis Allen's superb overhead kick put Glentoran ahead.

There was late drama when defender Stafford headed low into the corner from a Raymond Foy free-kick.

An entertaining and at time feisty first half began with Elding applying the finish to John Currie's cross.

McCaffrey struck the woodwork five minutes later before Allen and Stephen McAlorum found the Mallards net, only for their efforts to be ruled out for offside.

Magee slotted in the equaliser after McAlorum headed down from a Niall Henderson free-kick.

The pick of the goals came 10 minutes from time when Magee headed across goal and Allen produced the overhead finish.

But the hosts hit back in the third and final minute of added time with defender Stafford heading in the late leveller.

It was a thrilling finale on Ballinamallard's return to their Ferney Park home after work on the ground.

Glentoran lie fifth and five points off the top while the Mallards are second from bottom and still seeking their first Premiership win.