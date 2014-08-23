Ipswich Town 0-1 Norwich City

Striker Lewis Grabban continued his hot run of form as Norwich City secured a 1-0 away victory against Ipswich Town in the East Anglian derby.

Grabban, who joined the Canaries from Bournemouth in June, flicked on an Alex Tettey header in the 24th minute to net his fourth goal in three games.

But Norwich had to withstand a late flourish from Ipswich after Grabban, 26, had squandered a brace of chances.

The victory puts Neil Adams' side top of the Championship after four matches.