Mario Balotelli: Lawrenson and Keown back Liverpool move
Balotelli signing a 'no brainer'
Football
Football Focus pundit Mark Lawrenson says Liverpool's move for Mario Balotelli is a "no brainer" after they they agreed a £16m fee with AC Milan. for the Italy striker.
Martin Keown agrees saying that Balotelli will be a "fantastic signing" for last year's Premier League runners-up.
The deal will not be done in time for Balotelli to make his debut against former club Manchester City on Monday.