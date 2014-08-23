BBC Sport - Mario Balotelli: Lawrenson and Keown back Liverpool move

Balotelli signing a 'no brainer'

Football Focus pundit Mark Lawrenson says Liverpool's move for Mario Balotelli is a "no brainer" after they they agreed a £16m fee with AC Milan. for the Italy striker.

Martin Keown agrees saying that Balotelli will be a "fantastic signing" for last year's Premier League runners-up.

The deal will not be done in time for Balotelli to make his debut against former club Manchester City on Monday.

Top Stories