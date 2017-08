Mark Stafford equalised in the final seconds of injury time to give Ballinamallard a 2-2 with Glentoran in the Premiership clash at Ferney Park.

Anthony Elding headed in a fifth minute opener for the hosts before Glens midfielder Fra McCaffrey hit the bar.

Jay Magee fired home to level on 64 minutes and Curtis Allen's superb overhead kick put Glentoran ahead.