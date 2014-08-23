Irish Premiership: Dungannon Sw 0-3 Ballymena Utd

Media playback is not supported on this device Ballymena United move two point clear at the top of the table with victory over Dungannon at Stangmore

Premiership leaders Ballymena United put in another impressive display to move two points clear at the top.

Matthew Tipton robbed Terry Fitzpatrick and coolly slotted home after seven minutes and David Cushley fired into the bottom corner before the interval.

Tipton's powerful header from a Neal Gawley cross made the victory safe for United, who are now two points clear at the top of the table after four games.

Swifts' Cameron Grieve was sent-off for a reckless challenge late in the game.

Sky Blues goalkeeper Dwayne Nelson saved well from Josh Barton early on, before Tipton took advantage of a defensive mix-up to open the scoring.

Cushley fired wide after dispossessing Dermot McCaffrey, but found the net a minute before half-time, racing between defenders McCaffrey and David Armstrong, before unleashing his shot.

The livewire winger was also inches wide with another effort after latching onto a Tipton chest down.

After Tipton scored his second, the former Portadown and Linfield forward hit the outside of the post with another attempt, Cushley struck the sidenetting and Darren Boyce was denied by the goalkeeper's legs.

Grieve's late dismissal completing a disappointing day for the previously unbeaten Swifts.