George Friend signs four-year Middlesbrough contract extension

Friend has scored three goals for Middlesbrough in his 85 games for the club

George Friend has signed a new four-year contract at Middlesbrough.

The former Wolves and Exeter City defender has made 85 appearances for the club since in July 2012.

The 26-year-old was named Boro's Player of the Year last season as they finished 12th in the Championship.

"I really love this club and I'm delighted that I can dedicate myself for the longer-term," Friend told the club website on signing his new deal.

"It's been a great move for me, coming here. I couldn't be much further from where I was born, but I feel so at home here," added the Devon-born defender.