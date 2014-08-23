George Friend signs four-year Middlesbrough contract extension
-
- From the section Football
George Friend has signed a new four-year contract at Middlesbrough.
The former Wolves and Exeter City defender has made 85 appearances for the club since in July 2012.
The 26-year-old was named Boro's Player of the Year last season as they finished 12th in the Championship.
"I really love this club and I'm delighted that I can dedicate myself for the longer-term," Friend told the club website on signing his new deal.
"It's been a great move for me, coming here. I couldn't be much further from where I was born, but I feel so at home here," added the Devon-born defender.