Tiago Casasola: Fulham sign Boca Juniors defender
-
- From the section Football
Fulham have signed defender Tiago Casasola from Argentine side Boca Juniors on a three-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months.
The 19-year-old Argentina Under-20 international moves to Craven Cottage for an undisclosed fee.
"He is a great talent and a player who can develop to play at Premier League and Champions League level," said Fulham manager Felix Magath.
Casasola could make his Fulham debut at Derby County on Saturday.