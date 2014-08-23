Tiago Casasola: Fulham sign Boca Juniors defender

From the section

Fulham have lost all three of their opening Championship matches since their relegation from the Premier League

Fulham have signed defender Tiago Casasola from Argentine side Boca Juniors on a three-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months.

The 19-year-old Argentina Under-20 international moves to Craven Cottage for an undisclosed fee.

"He is a great talent and a player who can develop to play at Premier League and Champions League level," said Fulham manager Felix Magath.

Casasola could make his Fulham debut at Derby County on Saturday.