Joe Lumley: Accrington Stanley sign QPR keeper on loan
- From the section Football
Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Joe Lumley has joined Accrington Stanley on a month-long youth loan.
The 19-year-old, who signed a one-year contract extension at Loftus Road in June, made 13 appearances last season for the club's under-21 side.
Lumley is yet to play a senior game for QPR, but featured for Harry Redknapp's side during pre-season.
The former Tottenham trainee is not available to make his Accrington debut in Saturday's match against Luton Town.