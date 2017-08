Worley began his career as a youth-team player at Chelsea

Stevenage defender Harry Worley is set for a long period on the sidelines after rupturing knee ligaments.

The 25-year-old centre-back after being and had started the club's first three games of the season.

However he injured his anterior cruciate ligament 14 minutes into the last Saturday.

Worley is set to have surgery on the injury soon, but there is no estimate on how long he will be out for.