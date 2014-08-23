Irish Premiership: Warrenpoint Town 1-3 Coleraine

Media playback is not supported on this device Coleraine beat bottom side Warrenpoint Town to secure their first league victory of the season

Ruairi Harkin found the net from a 35-yard free-kick to put the Bannsiders ahead and Gary Browne slotted in to make it 2-0 after 10 minutes.

Dermot McVeigh pulled one back with a header before Town's Stephen Hughes fired against a post.

David Ogilby secured the points with a headed finish 12 minutes from time.

Coleraine made a blistering start at Milltown in a game between the bottom two teams in the early season standings.

Harkin struck the opener after four minutes and the midfielder provided the cut-back for Browne to slide the ball into the bottom corner.

Town were gifted a way back into the game in the 14th minute when keeper Eugene Ferry spilled a corner and a grateful McVeigh headed in.

Warrenpoint's Michael Hughes had a penalty claim turned down after a challenge from Adam Mullan.

Stephen Hughes hit the woodwork as Warrenpoint made a strong finish to the first half.

Ogilby's header from a free-kick nestled into the bottom corner gave the Bannsiders a cushion going into the final stages, although Town went close on 84 minutes when Ferry kept out a Darren King effort.