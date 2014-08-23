Shakhtar Donetsk's Donbass Arena suffers bomb damage

Donbass Arena hosted two England games at Euro 2012

Shakhtar Donetsk's Donbass Arena has been damaged by two explosions as unrest between national forces and pro-Russian separatists continues.

No-one was injured in the blasts, which happened at 06:00 EET (04:00 BST) and damaged communication equipment.

The Ukranian champions have left the city due to the conflict and are now based in the western city of Lviv.

England played two Euro 2012 group games at the Donbass Arena, which also hosted the Spain-Portugal semi-final.

Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw at the venue in the Champions League last October.

Shakhtar Donetsk will play their Champions League matches in Lviv this season.