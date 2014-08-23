BBC Sport - Swansea City 1-0 Burnley: Garry Monk praises players' 'great attitude'
Attitude is key for Swans - Monk
Swansea City manager Garry Monk praises his players' "great attitude" following their 1-0 victory over Burnley.
Nathan Dyer scored the only goal of the game, with Clarets goalkeeper Tom Heaton failing to keep out his low shot.
The Swans are now up to second place having taken maximum points from their first two games after their opening day 2-1 win at Manchester United.