Burnley boss Sean Dyche says his players will have to learn how to handle playing in the top division quickly after their 1-0 defeat at the Liberty Stadium.

Nathan Dyer's low shot in the first-half proved to be the winning goal and the Clarets have now lost their opening two Premier League matches after defeat to Chelsea at Turf Moor on Monday.

Before their trip to the Liberty Stadium, Burnley had not lost away from home in the league in 2014, a sequence spanning 12 Championship matches.