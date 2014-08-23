Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 0, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2.
Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Bayer 04 Leverkusen
-
Karim Bellarabi scored the fastest goal in German top-flight history - after just nine seconds - to help Bayer Leverkusen beat Borussia Dortmund.
Three passes after kick-off, the 24-year-old midfielder received the ball on the edge of the Dortmund box before turning and sliding in from 15 yards.
It was two seconds quicker than the record held by three players, including Bayern Munich's Giovane Elber in 1998.
Stefan Kiessling's injury-time effort sealed Leverkusen's opening-day win.
"I am really happy for Bellarabi," said Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voeller. "This record is great for him. We did absolutely everything right in that first half and so did he."
|Bundesliga's previous fastest goals
|January 1998
|Bayern Munich's Giovane Elber against Hamburg
|11 seconds
|March 2002
|Bayer Leverkusen's Ulf Kirsten against Kaiserslautern
|11 seconds
|May 2003
|Bochum's Paul Freier against 1860 Munich
|11 seconds
Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp reacted to Bellarabi's record-breaking goal with a disbelieving grin, but was not smiling at the final whistle as he angrily harangued the match officials.
In truth, Klopp could only blame his players for a deserved defeat which already leaves them three points adrift of arch-rivals Bayern Munich.
The under-strength hosts, who were missing several key players through injury, played at a pedestrian pace and were unable to cope with Leverkusen's high-tempo pressing.
Reigning champions Bayern started their title defence with a 2-1 success against Wolfsburg on Friday.
Line-ups
Bor Dortmd
- 22Langerak
- 26Piszczek
- 25Papastathopoulos
- 28Ginter
- 37Durm
- 5Kehl
- 14JojicBooked at 64minsSubstituted forGroßkreutzat 75'minutes
- 10Mkhitaryan
- 11ReusSubstituted forHofmannat 75'minutes
- 9Immobile
- 17Aubameyang
Substitutes
- 1Weidenfeller
- 4Subotic
- 6Bender
- 7Hofmann
- 19Großkreutz
- 30Narey
- 31Maruoka
Bayer Levkn
- 1Leno
- 16JedvajBooked at 45mins
- 21ToprakBooked at 51mins
- 5Spahic
- 17Boenisch
- 27Castro
- 6RolfesSubstituted forReinartzat 62'minutes
- 38Bellarabi
- 10CalhanogluSubstituted forPapadopoulosat 80'minutes
- 7Son Heung-minSubstituted forBrandtat 76'minutes
- 11Kießling
Substitutes
- 3Reinartz
- 9Drmic
- 14Papadopoulos
- 15Öztunali
- 18Wendell
- 19Brandt
- 25Kresic
- Referee:
- Deniz Aytekin
- Attendance:
- 80,667
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away28
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 0, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 0, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2. Stefan Kießling (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Karim Bellarabi.
Attempt missed. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ciro Immobile with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Kyriakos Papadopoulos.
Attempt saved. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonas Hofmann.
Sebastian Kehl (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyriakos Papadopoulos (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sebastian Boenisch (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) because of an injury.
Foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Borussia Dortmund).
Tin Jedvaj (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ciro Immobile (Borussia Dortmund) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Ciro Immobile (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ömer Toprak (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Kyriakos Papadopoulos tries a through ball, but Stefan Kießling is caught offside.
Foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Borussia Dortmund).
Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Ömer Toprak.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Emir Spahic.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyriakos Papadopoulos (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefan Reinartz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Bernd Leno.
Attempt saved. Matthias Ginter (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jonas Hofmann with a cross.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Emir Spahic.
Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Sebastian Boenisch tries a through ball, but Julian Brandt is caught offside.
Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gonzalo Castro (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Kyriakos Papadopoulos replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.
Matthias Ginter (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefan Kießling (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Foul by Sebastian Kehl (Borussia Dortmund).
Stefan Kießling (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Ciro Immobile (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sebastian Kehl.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Julian Brandt replaces Heung-Min Son.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Kevin Großkreutz replaces Milos Jojic.