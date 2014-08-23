Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Karim Bellarabi scored the fastest goal in German top-flight history - after just nine seconds - to help Bayer Leverkusen beat Borussia Dortmund.

Three passes after kick-off, the 24-year-old midfielder received the ball on the edge of the Dortmund box before turning and sliding in from 15 yards.

It was two seconds quicker than the record held by three players, including Bayern Munich's Giovane Elber in 1998.

Stefan Kiessling's injury-time effort sealed Leverkusen's opening-day win.

"I am really happy for Bellarabi," said Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voeller. "This record is great for him. We did absolutely everything right in that first half and so did he."

Bundesliga's previous fastest goals January 1998 Bayern Munich's Giovane Elber against Hamburg 11 seconds March 2002 Bayer Leverkusen's Ulf Kirsten against Kaiserslautern 11 seconds May 2003 Bochum's Paul Freier against 1860 Munich 11 seconds

Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp reacted to Bellarabi's record-breaking goal with a disbelieving grin, but was not smiling at the final whistle as he angrily harangued the match officials.

In truth, Klopp could only blame his players for a deserved defeat which already leaves them three points adrift of arch-rivals Bayern Munich.

The under-strength hosts, who were missing several key players through injury, played at a pedestrian pace and were unable to cope with Leverkusen's high-tempo pressing.

Reigning champions Bayern started their title defence with a 2-1 success against Wolfsburg on Friday.

Bellarabi skipped around Dortmund defender Matthias Ginter before scoring

Dortmund's 80,000-capacity Signal Iduna Park was virtually silent after Bellarabi's opener

Bellarabi celebrated only the second Bundesliga goal of his Leverkusen career

It was not a happy afternoon for Dortmund's Klopp, starting a club record seventh-straight season in charge