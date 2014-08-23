BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 1-3 West Ham: Keith Millen making no excuses
Palace better than that - Millen
- From the section Football
Crystal Palace caretaker manager Keith Millen says it has been a tough week for his players but they can play better than they did in losing 3-1 to West Ham.
Mauro Zarate scored first for the Hammers and Stewart Downing added a second, before Marouane Chamakh pulled a goal back for Palace, but Carlton Cole sealed the win for West Ham.
The Eagles have conceded two or more goals in each of their last five Premier League matches.