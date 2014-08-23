BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 1-3 West Ham: Keith Millen making no excuses

Palace better than that - Millen

Crystal Palace caretaker manager Keith Millen says it has been a tough week for his players but they can play better than they did in losing 3-1 to West Ham.

Mauro Zarate scored first for the Hammers and Stewart Downing added a second, before Marouane Chamakh pulled a goal back for Palace, but Carlton Cole sealed the win for West Ham.

The Eagles have conceded two or more goals in each of their last five Premier League matches.

Top Stories