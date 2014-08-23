BBC Sport - Chelsea 2-0 Leicester: Nigel Pearson 'disappointed' with defeat
Foxes loss disappoints Pearson
- From the section Football
Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson says he is "disappointed" with Leicester's 2-0 defeat by Chelsea, despite there being "more positives than negatives" for the newly promoted club.
Second-half goals from Diego Costa and Eden Hazard secured victory for the home side.
Defeat leaves the Foxes with just one victory from nine Premier League visits to Stamford Bridge.