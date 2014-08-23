BBC Sport - Everton 2-2 Arsenal: We ran out of energy - Roberto Martinez
- From the section Football
Everton boss Roberto Martinez says his side faded towards the end of their 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Goodison Park.
The Toffees took a two-goal first-half lead thanks to goals from Seamus Coleman and Gary Naismith but the Gunners salvaged a point late on courtesy of Aaron Ramsey and a last minute Olivier Giroud header.
No other defender has scored more Premier League goals since the start of last season than Coleman, who has seven to his name.