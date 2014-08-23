Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says his side gave themselves a mountain to climb by going 2-0 down to Everton before fighting back to salvage a draw.

The Toffees took a two-goal first-half lead thanks to Seamus Coleman and Gary Naismith but the Gunners secured a point courtesy of Aaron Ramsey and a last-minute Olivier Giroud header.

No player has scored more headed goals in the Premier League since the start of last season than Giroud, who has five to his name.