BBC Sport - Everton 2-2 Arsenal: Arsene Wenger impressed with fightback

Wenger impressed with fightback

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says his side gave themselves a mountain to climb by going 2-0 down to Everton before fighting back to salvage a draw.

The Toffees took a two-goal first-half lead thanks to Seamus Coleman and Gary Naismith but the Gunners secured a point courtesy of Aaron Ramsey and a last-minute Olivier Giroud header.

No player has scored more headed goals in the Premier League since the start of last season than Giroud, who has five to his name.

Top videos

Video

Wenger impressed with fightback

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Video

GB's Clarke stopped by brilliant Savon in quarters

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Can Gary Cahill & David Luiz guess their team-mates' tweets?

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

Doddie Weir focuses on tackling MND

  • From the section News

Top Stories