Blackburn Rovers 3-2 Bournemouth

Blackburn Rovers held off a spirited late fight back from Bournemouth to secure a 3-2 win at Ewood Park.

Bournemouth trailed 3-0 with 10 minutes to go but a Brett Pitman penalty and 90th-minute goal from Charlie Daniels had Rovers worried.

However, first-half goals from Jordan Rhodes - his 54th in 100 games for Rovers - Grant Hanley and Rudy Gestede were enough to secure the win.

Early Championship leaders Bournemouth have now lost two games on the bounce.