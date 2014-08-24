Wilfried Bony: Ivory Coast star at his peak, says Ashley Williams

Wilfried Bony had a Liverpool trial in 2007

Swansea captain Ashley Williams says Wilfried Bony is at his peak and continues to hope the Ivory Coast striker will stay at the club.

Swansea beat Burnley 1-0 on Saturday, Nathan Dyer scoring the winner, to give them two wins from two league games.

Afterwards Williams said of Bony: "This is the best I've seen him. He's in shape, he's hungry, he's disappointed when he doesn't score.

"But he does so much for the team we're really glad to have him."

Bony was the club's £12m record signing in August 2013, scored 25 goals in his first season with the Swans and has been linked with a move away from the Liberty Stadium after scoring twice for his country at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Manager Garry Monk said the player would not be sold unless someone came in with "an astronomical offer".

His agent, Dalibor Lacina, said in June that any bid for Bony would need to be around £20m to tempt Swansea to sell.

Lacina also said his client would only leave Swansea this summer for a top-six club.

Williams said he hoped the Swans hung on to Bony - and the rest of his team-mates - beyond the transfer deadline at 23:00 BST on Monday, 1 September.

"It's not for me to say who comes in, but from my opinion I don't want to lose anyone," he said.

"I think we've got a good squad with a lot of talent on the bench. I don't want to lose it."

Williams, the Wales captain who turned 30 on Saturday, says Swansea were pleased to see off Premier League newcomers Burnley.

"We feel like we could have done a bit better at different periods," he said.

"But we were really happy at the end to keep a clean sheet with a lot of pressure put on us."

The victory followed their stunning 2-1 winning campaign start at Manchester United.

Swans boss Monk said: "It was very hard. The first half we controlled the game and if we could have got a second that would have made it easier.

"We said at half-time that they would throw everything at us and we weren't at our fluent best, but we dug in and defended well.

"Burnley were in a no-lose situation but we limited them to one shot on target and defended very well the whole game.

"We know we have to show the other side of the game and there are times when you have to dig in.

"The boys were magnificent in that respect and that comes from the work we have done in pre-season."