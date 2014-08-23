Irish Premiership in focus

Ballymena United skipper Allan Jenkins prepares to challenge Dungannon's Jamie Glackin at Stangmore Park
Ballymena United skipper Allan Jenkins prepares to challenge Dungannon's Jamie Glackin at Stangmore Park
Matthew Tipton scored his first two competitive goals for Ballymena in their 3-0 win over Dungannon
Matthew Tipton scored his first two competitive goals for Ballymena in their 3-0 win over Dungannon
Midfielders Shane McCabe and Ryan Catney challenge for the ball during the 3-3 draw at Solitude
Midfielders Shane McCabe and Ryan Catney challenge for the ball during the 3-3 draw at Solitude
Midfielder Ciaran Martyn is congratulated after scoring one of his three goals against Cliftonville
Midfielder Ciaran Martyn is congratulated after scoring one of his three goals against Cliftonville
Glentoran's Stephen McAlorum and Ballinamallard's Liam Martin keep their eyes on the ball at Ferney Park
Glentoran's Stephen McAlorum and Ballinamallard's Liam Martin keep their eyes on the ball at Ferney Park
Glentoran striker Curtis Allen turns to celebrate after scoring for Glentoran against Ballinallard at Ferney Park
Glentoran striker Curtis Allen turns to celebrate after scoring for Glentoran against Ballinallard at Ferney Park
Peter McMahon and Craig McClean in action as the Ports emerge 3-1 victors over the Crues at Shamrock Park
Peter McMahon and Craig McClean in action as the Ports emerge 3-1 victors over the Crues at Shamrock Park
Portadown striker Mark McAllister found the net twice in the win over Crusaders
Portadown striker Mark McAllister found the net twice in the win over Crusaders
Institute's Paddy McLaughlin was on target with a late equaliser against Linfield at Drumahoe
Institute's Paddy McLaughlin was on target with a late equaliser against Linfield at Drumahoe
Graeme Crown clears the ball for Institute as Linfield goal-scorer Ivan Sproule looks on
Graeme Crown clears the ball for Institute as Linfield goal-scorer Ivan Sproule looks on
Warrenpoint's Jonathan Breen contends for the ball with Coleraine central defender David Ogilby
Warrenpoint's Jonathan Breen contends for the ball with Coleraine central defender David Ogilby
Gary Browne was one of Coleraine's scorers as they secured a first league win of the season against Warrenpoint Town
Gary Browne was one of Coleraine's scorers as they secured a first league win of the season against Warrenpoint Town

Top Stories