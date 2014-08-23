Irish Premiership in focus 23 Aug 2014 From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/28915657 Read more about sharing. Ballymena United skipper Allan Jenkins prepares to challenge Dungannon's Jamie Glackin at Stangmore Park Matthew Tipton scored his first two competitive goals for Ballymena in their 3-0 win over Dungannon Midfielders Shane McCabe and Ryan Catney challenge for the ball during the 3-3 draw at Solitude Midfielder Ciaran Martyn is congratulated after scoring one of his three goals against Cliftonville Glentoran's Stephen McAlorum and Ballinamallard's Liam Martin keep their eyes on the ball at Ferney Park Glentoran striker Curtis Allen turns to celebrate after scoring for Glentoran against Ballinallard at Ferney Park Peter McMahon and Craig McClean in action as the Ports emerge 3-1 victors over the Crues at Shamrock Park Portadown striker Mark McAllister found the net twice in the win over Crusaders Institute's Paddy McLaughlin was on target with a late equaliser against Linfield at Drumahoe Graeme Crown clears the ball for Institute as Linfield goal-scorer Ivan Sproule looks on Warrenpoint's Jonathan Breen contends for the ball with Coleraine central defender David Ogilby Gary Browne was one of Coleraine's scorers as they secured a first league win of the season against Warrenpoint Town