Women's Super League: Bristol score five against Everton

Nikki Watts grabbed a double as Bristol Academy hammered Everton

Everton are five points adrift at the bottom of the Women's Super League after a 5-2 defeat at Bristol Academy.

Spaniard Natalia and her strike partner Nikki Watts both scored twice as Bristol climbed up to fifth in the table.

The relegation-threatened Toffees looked capable of getting a result after clawing back a two-goal deficit through Kelly Jones and Brooke Chaplen.

But Bristol regained control to run out comfortable winners.

The home side looked set for a big win after Natalia converted a third minute penalty and then added a second goal with a fine 11th minute strike.

But Everton hit back and reduced the arrears when Jones scored from a 24th minute cross by fellow midfielder Danielle Turner.

Women's Super League Team Played Points Birmingham City 7 17 Chelsea Ladies FC 9 17 Liverpool Ladies 9 15 Manchester City 8 12 Bristol Academy 8 10 Arsenal Ladies FC 8 8 Notts County 7 7 Everton Ladies 8 2

And 12 minutes later midfielder Chaplen equalised with a well struck shot from just inside the penalty area.

But six minutes before half-time Watts produced an even better finish, firing home from 25 yards to put Academy back in front.

Captain Corinne Yorston restored the home side's two-goal advantage with a neat chip over goalkeeper Rachel Finnis-Brown on the hour.

And 18 minutes from time Watts bagged her second goal from a Grace McCatty cross to seal victory.