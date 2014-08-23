Women's Super League: Bristol score five against Everton

By Tony Leighton

Women's football reporter

Nikki Watts
Nikki Watts grabbed a double as Bristol Academy hammered Everton

Everton are five points adrift at the bottom of the Women's Super League after a 5-2 defeat at Bristol Academy.

Spaniard Natalia and her strike partner Nikki Watts both scored twice as Bristol climbed up to fifth in the table.

The relegation-threatened Toffees looked capable of getting a result after clawing back a two-goal deficit through Kelly Jones and Brooke Chaplen.

But Bristol regained control to run out comfortable winners.

The home side looked set for a big win after Natalia converted a third minute penalty and then added a second goal with a fine 11th minute strike.

But Everton hit back and reduced the arrears when Jones scored from a 24th minute cross by fellow midfielder Danielle Turner.

Women's Super League
TeamPlayedPoints
Birmingham City717
Chelsea Ladies FC917
Liverpool Ladies915
Manchester City812
Bristol Academy810
Arsenal Ladies FC88
Notts County77
Everton Ladies82

And 12 minutes later midfielder Chaplen equalised with a well struck shot from just inside the penalty area.

But six minutes before half-time Watts produced an even better finish, firing home from 25 yards to put Academy back in front.

Captain Corinne Yorston restored the home side's two-goal advantage with a neat chip over goalkeeper Rachel Finnis-Brown on the hour.

And 18 minutes from time Watts bagged her second goal from a Grace McCatty cross to seal victory.

