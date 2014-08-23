Women's Super League: Bristol score five against Everton
-
- From the section Football
Everton are five points adrift at the bottom of the Women's Super League after a 5-2 defeat at Bristol Academy.
Spaniard Natalia and her strike partner Nikki Watts both scored twice as Bristol climbed up to fifth in the table.
The relegation-threatened Toffees looked capable of getting a result after clawing back a two-goal deficit through Kelly Jones and Brooke Chaplen.
But Bristol regained control to run out comfortable winners.
The home side looked set for a big win after Natalia converted a third minute penalty and then added a second goal with a fine 11th minute strike.
But Everton hit back and reduced the arrears when Jones scored from a 24th minute cross by fellow midfielder Danielle Turner.
|Women's Super League
|Team
|Played
|Points
|Birmingham City
|7
|17
|Chelsea Ladies FC
|9
|17
|Liverpool Ladies
|9
|15
|Manchester City
|8
|12
|Bristol Academy
|8
|10
|Arsenal Ladies FC
|8
|8
|Notts County
|7
|7
|Everton Ladies
|8
|2
And 12 minutes later midfielder Chaplen equalised with a well struck shot from just inside the penalty area.
But six minutes before half-time Watts produced an even better finish, firing home from 25 yards to put Academy back in front.
Captain Corinne Yorston restored the home side's two-goal advantage with a neat chip over goalkeeper Rachel Finnis-Brown on the hour.
And 18 minutes from time Watts bagged her second goal from a Grace McCatty cross to seal victory.