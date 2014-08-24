Cardiff City: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defends Kenwyne Jones role

Kenwyne Jones almost secured victory for Cardiff but his point blank shot was saved by Wolves keeper Carl Ikeme

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended his decision to change a winning side and not start with Cardiff top-scorer Kenwyne Jones at Wolves.

Cardiff's 1-0 defeat at Wolves was their first Championship defeat of the season after back-to-back wins over Huddersfield and Wigan.

Jones, who has scored three goals this season, started on the bench at Wolves and came on for the second half.

"I made a decision together with Kenwyne," Solskjaer said.

"He's played loads of football compared to what he did in the pre-season in a short space of time.

"Kenwyne's done fantastic for and did well, but 45 minutes was all we planned for. He came on and did well second half.

"Nicky [Maynard] did a good job first half for us and opened the spaces up for Alfie [Adam Le Fondre]."

Substitute Jones almost won it for Cardiff late on, but his point-blank shot was saved by Carl Ikeme before Mark Hudson's stoppage time own goal gave Wolves all three points.

Solskjaer was disappointed with Cardiff's late defeat at Molineux and felt his side should have been awarded a penalty.

Peter Whittingham played the ball into Wolves penalty area which struck defender Richard Stearman on the hand, but referee Darren Drysdale ignored Cardiff appeals.

"[It was] nailed on. It's a shot from about 10-12 yards away from the lad, it's just inside the box and he handles it," Solskjaer added.

"The keeper makes a decent save, but it's 100% nailed on penalty.

"I felt we were in complete control in the second half.

"David [Marshall] never had a save to make all afternoon and we had a great chance with Kenwyne and we should have had a penalty.

"Of course we're disappointed not to be talking about three points because I feel we deserved it."

Cardiff, who slipped to eighth place in the Championship following the defeat, are away to Port Vale in the second round of the Capital One Cup on Tuesday.