England's 2018 World Cup bid chief operating officer Simon Johnson denies the allegations in a Fifa report that they flouted bid rules.

The FA is accused of trying to "curry favour" with former Fifa vice-president Jack Warner, but Johnson says that this was "not part of my evidence".

Michael Garcia - the man who investigated claims of wrongdoing - has now questioned Fifa's report into the 2018 and 2022 bidding process.