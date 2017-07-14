Sam Johnstone: Manchester United goalkeeper re-signs for Aston Villa on loan

Sam Johnstone kept a clean sheet in eight of Villa's last 14 games last season

Aston Villa have made their second summer signing by bringing in Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on a season-long loan.

Johnstone, 24, was first signed by Villa boss Steve Bruce in January for the rest of the 2016-17 season.

That was his eighth loan move away from Old Trafford having also previously been at Scunthorpe, Walsall, Yeovil, Doncaster (twice) and Preston (twice).

Now Johnstone has opted to return in the wake of Villa signing John Terry.

The 36-year-old former Chelsea and England captain signed a one-year deal with the Championship club earlier this month.

Preston-born Johnstone was part of his hometown club's promotion-winning team to the Championship in 2014-15.

Steve Bruce's goalkeeping options

Johnstone will remain manager Steve Bruce's number one goalkeeper with 22-year-old Pierluigi Gollini, Villa's first-choice for the first four months of last season, on an 18-month loan to Serie A side Atalanta.

He has two other goalkeeping options, Mark Bunn and Matija Sarkic, both of whom played when Villa divided their squad to play their first two pre-season friendlies on Wednesday - a 3-0 win at Kidderminster and a 4-0 victory at Telford.

Former Anderlecht keeper Sarkic, 20, is beginning the final year of a three-year deal, while 32-year-old Bunn's existing two-year deal expired on 30 June and he is yet to sign a new one.

Villa have released striker Libor Kozak this summer, while allowing midfielder Carlos Sanchez to join Fiorentina and sending Carles Gil on loan for another season with Deportivo La Coruna in Spain.

The futures of four of last season's loaned-out players - Aly Cissokho, Jordan Veretout, Ross McCormack and Aaron Tshibola - are yet to be determined, but the latter three all turned out for Villa on Wednesday.

Villa remain strongly linked with Stoke midfielder Glenn Whelan, 33, and wing-back Ahmed Elmohamady, who played under Bruce at Hull.

