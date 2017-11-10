BBC African Footballer of the Year vote terms and conditions 2017

The shortlist for the BBC African Footballer of the Year 2017 will be announced during a special live launch show on BBC World Service, BBC World News, BBC online and social media.

This will be broadcast from 18:05 GMT to 19:00 GMT on 11th November 2017.

The voting page will go live at approximately 18:50 GMT.

Voting details and criteria are below.

Nomination process for shortlist

The nominations for the five-man shortlist were drawn up by leading football experts throughout Africa and beyond, where they were asked to name their top five contenders, then rank them from 1 to 5 (with top choice receiving 5 points).

They were asked to select their nominations on the following criteria:

Sporting excellence (individual skills, technical ability, teamwork, impact on results, trophies, fair play, consistency across 2017, improved levels of performance)

Regional impact (contribution the player has made to football and sport in his region on and off the pitch)

Global significance (importance for the global game and its development)

They were also asked to take in consideration the calendar year (1st January 2017 until now).

The shortlist will be announced during a special live launch programme on 11th November from 18:00-19:00 GMT on BBC World Service and BBC World TV. It will also appear on the BBC Sport African Football web page.

In the event of a tie in the nomination process, the BBC African Footballer of the Year production team reserves the right to extend the shortlist to a maximum of six.

Definition of who is eligible

People are eligible to win the BBC African Footballer of the Year Award if they are eligible to represent an African national team.

Public voting

Once the shortlist is published, the award will be decided by an online public vote.

This voting process will open at approximately 18:50 GMT on 11th November 2017 and close at 18:00 GMT on 27th November 2017.

The final result will be announced at 17:35 GMT on 11th December 2017 live on Focus on Africa TV and radio. It will also be available on the BBC Sport African Football web page along with all terms and conditions.

In the event that there is a tie, the award will be shared.

How to vote - online

By visiting the BBC Sport African Football web page and following the instructions online. Online votes are limited to one vote per computer.

Public vote - Terms and conditions

1. This vote is administered by the BBC and the award meets the requirements of the BBC's code of conduct on competitions & votes, which can be found here.

2. The winner will receive an inscribed trophy and be awarded the title "The BBC African Footballer of the Year 2017".

3. The shortlist for the BBC African Footballer of the Year will have been drawn up by a panel of African football experts.

4. The criteria on which the shortlist will have been drawn up is as follows: individual skills, technical ability, teamwork, impact on results, trophies, fair play, contribution the player has made to football and sport in his region on and off the pitch, importance for the global game and its development all throughout 2017.

5. The shortlist will be put to the public vote through the BBC Sport African Football web page.

6. The BBC will use your personal data in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy, and our Terms of Use. For example, we may use your personal data for the purpose of running the vote or investigating possible voting irregularities.

7. The deadline for voting is 18:00 GMT on 27th November 2017.

8. The decision of the vote is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

9. The Award prize must be taken as stated and cannot be deferred. There will be no cash alternatives. There will be no prize for voting.

10. The BBC, its sub-contractors, subsidiaries and/or agencies cannot accept any responsibility whatsoever for any technical failure or malfunction or any other problem with any internet access, online system, server, provider or otherwise which may result in any vote being lost or not properly registered or recorded.

11. The BBC reserves the right to disqualify entries or suspend voting if it has reasonable grounds to suspect that fraudulent voting has occurred or if it considers there has been any attempt to rig the voting. The BBC has the right to substitute an alternative selection method at its absolute discretion. For the purposes of investigating possible voting irregularities when voting on bbc.co.uk the BBC may use cookies or log IP addresses. The BBC will not publish this information or provide it to anyone without permission, except where required for enforcement of these terms.

12. Those taking part in this vote are deemed to have accepted these rules and to agree to be bound by them. Please note any BBC staff member or anyone who is directly connected in any way with the production of this Award is not eligible to vote.

13. All voting will be overseen by BBC Africa.

14. The BBC reserves the right to disqualify a nominee or withhold an award if it considers, at its absolute discretion, that to proceed with that nominee or award risks bringing the BBC into disrepute.

15. This vote and these rules are subject to the laws of England and Wales.