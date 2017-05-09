Southampton v Arsenal

Arsene Wenger's Arsenal are looking for a first league win at Southampton in 14 years.

TEAM NEWS

Southampton have no new injury concerns, although manager Claude Puel has said fatigue may be a factor in his team selection.

Charlie Austin is nearing a return after five months out with a dislocated shoulder, while Matt Targett could also feature before the end of the season.

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny is a doubt because of a calf injury.

Granit Xhaka should be available despite aggravating a similar problem against Manchester United.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "One swallow doesn't make a summer, but Arsenal's win over Manchester United on Sunday has given them a realistic shot at sneaking into fourth place and a Champions League qualification spot.

"That win - combined with Southampton's obdurate draw against Liverpool at Anfield - means that if the Gunners were to win all four of their remaining games they could go into the FA Cup final on a real high.

"Southampton were thrashed by Arsenal at St Mary's in the FA Cup, but seem newly determined not to allow their league season to peter out with a whimper. Some say that Claude Puel's place at the club could depend on it."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Southampton manager Claude Puel on the future of Virgil van Dijk: "It was a bad injury for him and for us.

"Now the surgery is finished he can work normally and be ready for next season - with us.

"He's our captain and I have said he is important for us. He has authority, the leadership of the team, he is a fantastic player.

"It's important for us, of course, to wait until the beginning of the season to see him on the pitch with Southampton. He has a long contract and the directors want to keep him."

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger dismisses working alongside a director of football: "As long as I'm manager of Arsenal Football Club, I will decide what happens on the technical front, that's it.

"I don't know what director of football means. Is it somebody who stands in the road and directs play right and left? I don't understand, and I never did understand, what it means."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton could win three consecutive home league games against Arsenal for the first time in 32 years.

Arsenal have not won a league fixture at St Mary's in five attempts since 2003 (L2, D3).

However, Southampton have won just six of 35 Premier League meetings overall, losing 19.

Southampton

Saints are winless in four matches (D2, L2). A fifth match in a row without victory would be their worst run of the season.

They have only scored 11 goals in their last 12 Premier League home matches, failing to score in three of the last four.

However, 10th-placed Southampton could finish in the top half of the table in four straight top-flight campaigns for the first time.

A third goalless draw in a row would be a top-flight record for the club.

Manolo Gabbiadini registered four goals in his first three appearances but has failed to score in the last five, managing just one shot on target.

Arsenal

Arsenal have lost five of their last six away league games - as many defeats as they had suffered in the previous 27 - and have kept one clean sheet in 13 away fixtures.

They have taken three points from a possible 27 away to sides in the current top 11 of the Premier League.

If the Gunners fail to make the top four it will be for the first time in Arsene Wenger's 20 seasons at the helm.

Their tally of 63 points after 34 matches is the same as this stage of last season, when they finished second. They can reach no higher than third in this campaign.

Wenger's first league championship came in France with Monaco in 1988 - a team which featured Claude Puel.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has seven assists in the league this campaign - as many as he created in the previous five seasons.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 38% Probability of away win: 35%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.