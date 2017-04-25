Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Huddersfield Town 1.
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Huddersfield Town
Izzy Brown's strike was enough to give Huddersfield Town a narrow victory at Wolves and secure the Terriers a Championship play-off spot.
Brown curled home in the first half, his fifth Terriers goal, as David Wagner's side moved eight points clear of seventh with two games to play.
Wolves came close when Dave Edwards hit the post as the hosts were frustrated.
Terriers sub Collin Quaner missed a number of chances to extend his side's lead, but the Yorkshire side held on.
At one stage of the season Huddersfield had looked to be automatic promotion contenders but a run of two wins in seven games allowed Newcastle to take advantage and beat Preston on Monday to secure their Premier League place next season.
However, the Terriers had the chance to be the first Championship side this season to seal a play-off place with victory in the West Midlands.
Chelsea loanee Brown's low strike past keeper Harry Burgoyne, a late replacement for Andy Lonergan, was the high point of a drab first half.
Visiting keeper Danny Ward did have to deny Edwards in the first half, and had to be at his best to keep out Andreas Weimann's effort before Edwards could only fire the rebound against the woodwork.
Wagner's side had the opportunity to increase their advantage, but Quaner was wasteful. He fired wide from six yards, shot straight at youngster Burgoyne and took too long to decide when well-placed to allow a defender to block his strike.
But Town's 25th win of the season - the 22nd with a single-goal margin - is enough to take them up to third place and put them in pole position for a home second leg in the play-offs.
Huddersfield head coach David Wagner: "You cannot imagine how big this achievement is. The journey marches on into the play-offs.
"I'm happy for the chairman and everyone at this football club. We've all worked so hard to make this happen.
"We will now make the right decisions in the next two games to keep everybody fresh for the play-offs. Today we celebrate.
"We got together at the end to show our unbelievable togetherness for the fans. I'm very happen for them."
Line-ups
Wolves
- 31Burgoyne
- 18IorfaBooked at 43mins
- 6Batth
- 5Stearman
- 3SilvioBooked at 68minsSubstituted forDickoat 85'minutes
- 19PriceBooked at 27mins
- 4Edwards
- 63Weimann
- 55Gibbs-WhiteSubstituted forGrahamat 62'minutes
- 64Marshall
- 22BÃ¶dvarssonSubstituted forMasonat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Saville
- 9Dicko
- 10Mason
- 11Graham
- 16Coady
- 30Hause
- 59Brown
Huddersfield
- 1Ward
- 14Cranie
- 44Hefele
- 26Schindler
- 15LÃ¶we
- 6Hogg
- 10Mooy
- 7ScannellSubstituted forQuanerat 58'minutes
- 37BrownSubstituted forBunnat 72'minutes
- 17van La Parra
- 21WellsSubstituted forBillingat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Whitehead
- 5Hudson
- 8Billing
- 11Bunn
- 12Holmes-Dennis
- 13Coleman
- 23Quaner
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Huddersfield Town 1.
Foul by Andreas Weimann (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Harry Bunn (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Philip Billing replaces Nahki Wells.
Attempt blocked. Collin Quaner (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Bunn.
Richard Stearman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nouha Dicko replaces Silvio.
Attempt saved. Collin Quaner (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nahki Wells.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Rajiv van La Parra.
Dominic Iorfa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town).
Attempt missed. Harry Bunn (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Hefele.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Chris Löwe.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Harry Bunn replaces Isaiah Brown.
Attempt blocked. Silvio (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Graham.
Attempt missed. Collin Quaner (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christopher Schindler with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Booking
Silvio (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Silvio (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Attempt blocked. Collin Quaner (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Cranie.
Foul by Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town).
Richard Stearman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Jordan Graham replaces Morgan Gibbs-White.
Chris Löwe (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Foul by Martin Cranie (Huddersfield Town).
Ben Marshall (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Collin Quaner replaces Sean Scannell.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Martin Cranie.
Attempt missed. Isaiah Brown (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.
David Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt saved. Andreas Weimann (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Silvio.
Attempt missed. Joe Mason (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Price.
Attempt missed. Jack Price (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andreas Weimann.
Attempt saved. Isaiah Brown (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.
Second Half
Second Half begins Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Huddersfield Town 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Joe Mason replaces Jón Dadi Bödvarsson.