Premier League and Football League: Ups & downs and European qualification

Hartlepool's 96-year stay in the Football League was ended by a last-minute goal for rivals Newport

BBC Sport outlines the battles for promotion and relegation - and the race for European qualification - in England and Scotland.

RECENT PROMOTIONS, RELEGATIONS & TITLES

PREMIER LEAGUE

Every team in the top seven will play European football next season, because it contains both FA Cup finalists and EFL Cup winners Manchester United. No team in eighth place or below can dislodge the top seven any longer.

This means Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Everton will compete in European competition.

The top three teams will qualify for the group stage of next season's Champions League, with the fourth-placed team entering in the play-off round.

Chelsea are two wins away from winning the title after Tottenham lost at West Ham on 5 May.

The Blues are already guaranteed to finish in the top two, and Tottenham are close to doing so. Realistically, that leaves two Champions League places between Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal, with the two unsuccessful teams joining Everton in the Europa League.

Manchester United were the first team to book their place in Europe

Manchester United were already assured of at least a Europa League place after winning the EFL Cup. If they win the Europa League but finish outside the top four, they will enter next season's Champions League.

There are no longer any Fair Play places allocated to the Europa League.

The bottom three teams will be relegated to the Championship. Sunderland were relegated following their defeat at home to Bournemouth on 29 April, while north-east rivals Middlesbrough also face an uphill struggle to stay up.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Brighton are into the Premier League for the first time in their history

Brighton and Hove Albion were promoted to the Premier League after they beat Wigan 2-1 on 17 April. Newcastle United clinched the second automatic place with a 4-1 win over Preston on 24 April. Brighton will clinch the title if they beat Aston Villa on the final day of the season on Sunday, but Newcastle - who host Barnsley - will pip them to top spot if they better the Seagulls' result, because of their goal difference.

Reading, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield will contest the play-offs with either Fulham or Leeds - but Leeds can only dislodge Fulham if they win their final game and the Cottagers lose with an unlikely 14-goal swing in goal difference.

The bottom three teams will be relegated to League One. Rotherham United were the first English team to be relegated when they lost 1-0 to Fulham on 1 April. Wigan joined them via a 1-0 defeat by Reading on 29 April. The final spot is between Blackburn, Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City.

LEAGUE ONE

The Blades have ended a six-year absence from the Championship

Sheffield United were promoted on 8 April as they won 2-1 at Northampton and clinched the title a week later when second-placed Bolton lost 1-0 to Oldham. They will be joined in the Championship by Bolton Wanderers, who sealed promotion by beating Peterborough on the final day of the season.

Bradford take a 1-0 lead over Fleetwood into the second leg of their play-off semi-final on Sunday, while Millwall and Scunthorpe's first leg was goalless.

Coventry City were relegated to the fourth tier of English football for the first time in 58 years after drawing with Charlton on 14 April, while Chesterfield's relegation was confirmed on 17 April after they lost 3-1 to Scunthorpe. Swindon Town were relegated on 22 April with a 2-1 home defeat by Scunthorpe. The final relegation place was filled by Port Vale after they failed to beat Fleetwood on the last day.

LEAGUE TWO

Portsmouth clinched the League Two title, having started the final day of the season in third place

Doncaster Rovers clinched promotion to League One on 8 April as they beat Mansfield 1-0. Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth secured promotion on 17 April as Argyle beat Newport County 6-1 while Pompey won 3-1 at Notts County. All three promoted teams had a chance of winning the title on the final day - but Portsmouth won it by beating Cheltenham 6-1.

In the play-off semi-finals on 14 and 18 May, Luton will face Blackpool, while Exeter will play Carlisle.

Bottom club Leyton Orient were relegated to the National League on 22 April after losing 3-1 to Crewe, and Hartlepool United joined them on the final day after they beat Doncaster 2-1 but fellow strugglers Newport won 2-1 against Notts County.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Lincoln built on their FA Cup success by winning promotion back to the Football League after six years away

Lincoln City were promoted to League Two as National League champions on 22 April after beating Macclesfield 2-1.

In the play-offs, Tranmere are through to the final after a 5-2 aggregate victory over Aldershot, with Forest Green and Dagenham & Redbridge level at 1-1 going into their second leg on Sunday.

The bottom four teams are relegated. Southport went down on 14 April after losing 3-0 at Dover, while North Ferriby United were relegated on 17 April after a 3-1 defeat at Barrow. They were joined on the final day of the season by Braintree Town, who lost 2-0 at Aldershot, and York City who could only draw 2-2 with Forest Green.

The relegated clubs will be replaced by the champions and play-off winners of the National League North and South divisions. AFC Fylde clinched the North title on 22 April, while the South title was won by Maidenhead United a week later.

SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP

Celtic share Scottish title joy with fans

Celtic clinched their sixth successive Scottish title on 2 April when they beat Hearts 5-0. They will enter next season's Champions League at the second qualifying round.

The second and third-placed sides qualify for the Europa League but because Celtic and Aberdeen will contest the Scottish Cup final and both have qualified for Europe via their league position, the fourth-placed team will also qualify for the Europa League.

Aberdeen clinched their Europa League place by beating St Johnstone 2-1 on 15 April. Rangers will join them on Sunday if they avoid defeat or Hearts fail to win.

The Premiership split in half after the 33rd round of games, with the top six and the bottom six now playing the other teams in their 'half' for a fourth and final time.

The bottom side will be relegated to the Scottish Championship, while the 11th-placed side will face the winners of the Championship play-offs over two legs, with the losers condemned to a place in the second tier next season. Inverness Caledonian Thistle's position at the bottom is looking increasingly perilous.

SCOTTISH CHAMPIONSHIP

Hibs clinched promotion with three games to spare

Hibernian were promoted to the Premiership as champions by beating Queen of the South 3-0 on 15 April.

Third-placed Dundee United and fourth-placed Morton will meet in the first round of the play-offs on 9 and 12 May, with the winners playing second-placed Falkirk. Whoever emerges victorious from that two-legged encounter will face the second bottom side in the Premiership - again on a home and away basis - with a spot in the top flight the prize.

Bottom club Ayr United are relegated to League One after losing their final game 2-1 at fellow strugglers Raith Rovers, who finished ninth and will enter a play-off with three League One sides, facing Brechin in the semi-finals on 10 and 13 May.

SCOTTISH LEAGUE ONE

Scott Pittman and Jackson Longridge scored as Livingston wrapped up the League One title

Livingston were promoted to the Championship as League One champions on 8 April after beating Alloa 2-1. Alloa face Airdrieonians in the play-off semi-finals on 10 and 13 May, when Brechin will face ninth-placed Championship team Raith Rovers.

Bottom club Stenhousemuir are relegated to League Two after they could only draw 1-1 with Brechin on the final day. Ninth-placed Peterhead will enter a play-off with three League Two sides, facing Montrose in the semi-finals on 10 and 13 May.

SCOTTISH LEAGUE TWO

Arbroath were promoted as champions on the final day of the season after a 1-1 draw at Stirling Albion. Forfar face Annan in the play-off semi-finals on 10 and 13 May, when Montrose will face ninth-placed League One team Peterhead.

Bottom side Cowdenbeath will enter a two-legged play-off against Lowland League champions East Kilbride (who beat Highland League winners Buckie Thistle 4-3 over two legs) on 13 and 20 May for the final place in next season's League Two.