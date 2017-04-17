Leeds United 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nouha Dicko's winner was his third Championship goal of the season

Leeds United dropped out of the Championship play-off places as Wolves clinched a narrow win at Elland Road.

Wolves started brightly and Nouha Dicko gave them the lead, beating Rob Green with a low first-time shot on the run.

Leeds turned up the pressure after the break, but Andy Lonergan saved from Souleymane Doukara and Kortney Hause cleared off the line to keep it 1-0.

Fulham's 3-1 win over Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday's 2-1 victory at QPR sees Leeds drop into seventh place.

Despite losing their past two Championship matches, Wolves dominated the opening exchanges, with Green having to come out quickly and make a low save one-on-one from Andreas Weimann.

Dave Edwards forced another Green stop and Dicko went close, cutting inside and firing narrowly wide before the goal their pressure deserved finally came.

The 24-year-old striker latched onto Ben Marshall's clever through-ball behind the defence and found the bottom corner before Green could set himself.

Leeds rallied, but Pontus Jansson could not hit the target with a free header and Lonergan produced a reflex save to keep out Doukara's header from Kemar Roofe's cutback.

Wolves sat back and invited pressure, with Hause clearing Roofe's looping header off the line from a corner and Chris Wood heading over late on, but the away side hung on to claim the points.

The win secures Wolves' Championship status for another season on 54 points, while Leeds' third loss in five games puts them out of the play-offs on goal difference with three matches remaining.

Leeds manager Garry Monk:

"We're disappointed with that result.

"We didn't want that to happen at this stage of the season but we've had the mentality for so long where we've been in the play-offs quite comfortably and have kind of been in that protective mode of trying to stay in there.

"Now we have to change that mentality to be a team that goes on the hunt and lets it all go.

"It's still a really good situation for us. We've got no time to feel sorry for ourselves, that doesn't get you anywhere."

Wolves manager Paul Lambert:

"We were excellent and should have been two or three up in the first half.

"We were strong defensively in the second half and a threat on the break."