Fulham 3-1 Aston Villa

Fulham maintained their Championship play-off hopes with victory over 10-man Aston Villa at Craven Cottage.
Teenage full-back Ryan Sessegnon put the hosts in front, bundling in after his first shot bounced off the bar.
Villa's Jonathan Kodjia was then sent off on 22 minutes after seeming to kick Ryan Fredericks as the pair tussled.
Jack Grealish equalised with a superb 25-yard curler, but Sone Aluko's deflected effort and Neeskens Kebano's low finish earned a vital win.
Aluko's close-range strike took a huge diversion off the head of Villa defender Nathan Baker, wrongfooting goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, while victory was no more than the hosts deserved after dominating for large periods.
Ivory Coast forward Kodjia can count himself a little unlucky to have been dismissed, as Fredericks appeared to aim his own kick at the 27-year-old while falling to the floor.
Referee David Coote consulted with one of his assistants before deciding to send off Kodjia and not issue any punishment to full-back Fredericks.
Midfielder Grealish bent home a stunning effort from the left-hand side of the box to equalise for Villa, but Aluko and Kebano ensured Fulham are still in with a chance of a Premier League return for the first time since 2013-14.
Leeds' home defeat against Wolves means Fulham move up into sixth, level on points with Garry Monk's side who are seventh.
Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic:
"Today was a fantastic atmosphere at Craven Cottage, my players believe, and I believe we can finish in the top six.
"We showed the quality and the character. We believe in the way we want to play football. It will encourage us for the last three games.
"It's important for the next steps to concentrate on the next game. I'm not thinking who will be chasing us or which team we will be chasing. We need to concentrate on our work and the next game."
Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce:
"It [Jonathan Kodja's red card] cannot be deemed as violent conduct, surely. I hope the referee looks at it, because the referee didn't give it - the fourth official did.
"We have 3,500 people spending their hard-earned money, it's live on the telly and you never want to see it. They want to see the players perform.
"Two games in 48 hours has cost us the match. We still may not be good enough to beat them but it's still a hell of an advantage for them. It was too much for us."
Line-ups
Fulham
- 1Bettinelli
- 2Fredericks
- 26Kalas
- 13Ream
- 3MaloneSubstituted forKebanoat 55'minutes
- 10Cairney
- 6McDonald
- 14Johansen
- 24AlukoSubstituted forPiazonat 86'minutes
- 11Ayité
- 30Sessegnon
Substitutes
- 7Kebano
- 8Parker
- 9Cyriac
- 15Madl
- 17Sigurdsson
- 20Piazon
- 27Button
Aston Villa
- 34Johnstone
- 12Chester
- 6Elphick
- 2Baker
- 16BreeSubstituted forHuttonat 70'minutes
- 22GardnerBooked at 55mins
- 25Jedinak
- 40Grealish
- 23AmaviBooked at 26minsSubstituted forHepburn-Murphyat 78'minutes
- 9HoganBooked at 58minsSubstituted forHourihaneat 81'minutes
- 26KodjiaBooked at 22mins
Substitutes
- 5Lansbury
- 7Bacuna
- 14Hourihane
- 21Hutton
- 29Hepburn-Murphy
- 31Bunn
- 37Adomah
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 23,891
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 3, Aston Villa 1.
Foul by Neeskens Kebano (Fulham).
Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Ryan Fredericks.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Lucas Piazon replaces Sone Aluko.
Offside, Fulham. Stefan Johansen tries a through ball, but Sone Aluko is caught offside.
Foul by Floyd Ayité (Fulham).
Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefan Johansen (Fulham).
Gary Gardner (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Conor Hourihane replaces Scott Hogan.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 3, Aston Villa 1. Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stefan Johansen.
Attempt saved. Sone Aluko (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy replaces Jordan Amavi.
Attempt blocked. Kevin McDonald (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
Floyd Ayité (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Chester (Aston Villa).
Foul by Neeskens Kebano (Fulham).
Jordan Amavi (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Alan Hutton replaces James Bree.
Attempt missed. Nathan Baker (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gary Gardner following a set piece situation.
Foul by Floyd Ayité (Fulham).
James Bree (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Kevin McDonald (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Jack Grealish.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by James Bree.
Attempt blocked. Sone Aluko (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Tom Cairney (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Neeskens Kebano with a cross.
Ryan Fredericks (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Grealish (Aston Villa).
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Tommy Elphick.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Jordan Amavi.
Booking
Scott Hogan (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marcus Bettinelli (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Scott Hogan (Aston Villa).
Foul by Stefan Johansen (Fulham).
James Bree (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 2, Aston Villa 1. Sone Aluko (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Floyd Ayité.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Neeskens Kebano replaces Scott Malone.