Hull City 2-0 Watford

Sam Clucas' stunning strike was just his second goal of the season

Ten-man Hull City claimed a gutsy victory against Watford to ensure they remain outside the relegation zone and in control of their Premier League destiny.

The hosts endured a nightmare first half at the KCOM Stadium, the nadir coming when striker Oumar Niasse was shown a controversial straight red for a challenge on M'Baye Niang in the 25th minute.

Marco Silva's side also saw a decent penalty appeal turned down, but kept their composure in the second period to stun the visitors en route to a fourth straight home league win.

Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic was central to the win, tipping over from Sebastian Prodl in the first half and then producing a point-blank save to keep out Etienne Capuoe just a minute before Hull took the lead.

The breakthrough came when a quick break ended with Kamil Grosicki crossing for Lazar Markovic to fire in on the rebound after his header came back off the bar.

Sam Clucas made sure of the points with a superb shot from distance, the midfielder controlling 25 yards from goal and firing ferociously beyond the reach of Heurelho Gomes.

Hull have now won 19 points out of a possible 21 at home under Silva and stay two points above the drop zone. Watford remain in 10th place.

Cornered Tigers come out fighting

Hull were forced to sit back and soak up the pressure after going a man down, but made the most of their chances when they did have the ball, with their first goal a classic counter after yet another Watford attack broke down

Referee Bobby Madley's decision to send off Niasse for his challenge on Niang threatened to overshadow the contest.

The dismissal came as a shock to the on-loan Everton striker, who undoubtedly caught the Watford midfielder high on the shin pad with a raised boot, although the contact appeared to be light.

On the touchline Hull boss Silva was apoplectic, and his mood was not improved by Madley turning down a penalty appeal just before the break when Grosicki was caught from behind by Nordin Amrabat as he shaped to shoot.

Silva decided against confronting the official at half-time, instead focusing his efforts on things he could control, namely adding bite to his depleted attack by throwing Abel Hernandez into the action in place of Evandro.

The change gave the 10 men a better shape, but when the breakthrough came it was their two wingers who combined to superb effect.

Grosicki's bouncing cross was met with a clever header by Markovic that came down on the line but needed following up by the alert Serb.

As long as Hull's lead was just one goal it looked fragile, so when when Clucas unleashed his thunderous effort 19 minutes from time the joy of the moment was matched by a huge sense of relief both on the pitch and in the stands.

Hornets' away-day woes continue

Oumar Niasse has scored five times for Hull since arriving on loan in January

Watford's failure to punish Hull for Niasse's dismissal continues their poor run on the road, which has been in sharp contrast to their displays at home.

Walter Mazzarri's men moved on to 40 points - and presumed safety - with their victory over Swansea a week ago, the third time in four home league matches that they have won without conceding.

But they have now lost four straight matches on their travels and Mazzarri cut a frustrated figure at the final whistle.

Although Watford showed a willingness to close down when the Tigers had possession, their inability to take the game to the 10 men in the second half prompted captain Troy Deeney to apologise to the travelling fans.

Deeney said the players "have a moral obligation to play better", and added "We don't play until a week on Monday and it will be a long hard week.

"It's just not about this season, it's about next season."

Man of the match - Sam Clucas (Hull City)

Another tireless performance by Clucas, who covered 11.73km in the centre of the park, more than any other player bar fellow midfielder Alfred N'Diaye (11.8km). He also led his team in tackles (5) and - most importantly - made sure of three priceless points with a stunning goal

'This is not the first time something like this has happened'

Hull manager Marco Silva: "Yes I'm really happy. It was not easy. We played with 10 players, but our boys were fantastic and they deserved it.

"I'm really happy but we still have four games to fight. Maybe in January no one would believe in our club to survive. I don't know what the future is."

On Niasse's red card: "I don't want to talk about this situation and I respect the referee and officials, but this is not the first time that something like this has happened. Today we have achieved what we needed, but it was very hard."

Watford striker Troy Deeney: "Not good enough. We just thought we could play some tiki-taka football against a team fighting for their lives.

"I'm not in the business of apologising, but it's a long journey for our fans and that wasn't good enough, which is why I went over to apologise."

Silva's stunning home record continues - the stats

Since Marco Silva's arrival, only Everton (21) and Tottenham Hotspur (21) have earned more points at home in the Premier League than Hull City (19).

In fact, Silva is unbeaten in his last 41 home league games as a manager (W34 D7 L0), with his last loss coming on 30 March 2014 (Estoril v Rio Ave).

Watford have seen their opponents have a man sent off in three of the last 10 Premier League games, with Hull receiving three red cards themselves in their last 10.

Hull have claimed 28 points in home games this season, compared to five points away, accounting for 85% of their total (28/33).

Only in one previous Premier League campaign have Hull City recorded more wins than the nine they have this season (10 in 2013/14).

What's next?

Hull travel to Southampton on Saturday, 29 April (15:00 BST), while Watford are not in action until Monday, 1 May when they host Liverpool at Vicarage Road (20:00 BST).