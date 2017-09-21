Gary Speed: Late Wales manager and player inducted into football Hall of Fame

The late Gary Speed and Steven Gerrard have both been inducted into the National Football Hall of Fame

Late Wales midfielder and manager Gary Speed has been inducted into the National Football Museum Hall Of Fame.

Speed is Wales' most-capped outfield player and was Wales manager from December 2010 until his death in 2011.

Former England midfielders Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard - both Champions League winners - also made the list selected by a panel.

Ex-West Ham player and manager Billy Bonds and Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson were also picked for induction.

Speed had set a record with his 536 Premier League appearances among 840 domestic games, but has since been overtaken in the top flight by David James, Lampard, Gareth Barry and fellow Wales international Ryan Giggs.

Speed also played 85 times for his country - a record for an outfield player - scoring seven goals and joined fellow countrymen Giggs, Mark Hughes, Cliff Jones, Ian Rush and Neville Southall in the Hall of Fame.

The award was collected by Gary's parents Roger and Carol Speed at the Manchester venue.

Also inducted were England Lionesses Kelly Smith and Rachel Yankee.

Sir Geoff Hurst, Gordon Banks, Sir Bobby Charlton, Peter Schmeichel, Roger Hunt, Kevin Keegan, Bryan Robson, Francis Lee, Trevor Francis, Ossie Ardiles, George Cohen, Norman Hunter, Sue Lopez and Marianne Spacey on the selection committee.

Lampard began his career at West Ham and went on to make 649 Chelsea appearances before announcing his retirement in 2017.

The midfielder, Chelsea's all-time record goalscorer, won over 100 caps for England and won three Premier Leagues titles, four FA Cups as well as the 2012 Champions League.

Former Liverpool captain Gerrard helped the Reds come from 3-0 down to win the 2005 Champions League on penalties and won over 100 England caps.

Gerrard made over 700 appearances for Liverpool in all competition and was voted their greatest player in 2013.