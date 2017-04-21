BBC Sport - Chris Hughton: Brighton boss has 'element of fear' going into Premier League
Hughton has 'element of fear' going into Premier League
Brighton boss Chris Hughton says he has "an element of fear" about playing in the Premier League but says that's just a small percentage as playing against the best players in the world will be "exciting".
