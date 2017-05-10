Vote for your winner for the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2017.

The five nominees are Germany and Bayern Munich's Melanie Behringer, Norway and Olympique Lyonnais' Ada Hegerberg, Sweden and Chelsea's Hedvig Lindahl, Brazil and Orlando Pride's Marta, and Canada and Portland Thorns' Christine Sinclair.

You can watch profiles of all the five nominees, read full terms and vote online for your favourite here. Voting closes at 08:00 GMT/09:00 BST on Monday, 15 May.