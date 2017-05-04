West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane and Dele Alli scored the goals that ensured Tottenham will finish above bitter rivals Arsenal for the first time since 1995

TEAM NEWS

West Ham will give fitness tests before Friday's game to Andy Carroll and Arthur Masuaku, who are nursing respective groin and foot problems.

Diafra Sakho, Michail Antonio, Pedro Obiang and Angelo Ogbonna are all out for the season.

Tottenham's Danny Rose is not due to start full first-team training until next week so again misses out.

Erik Lamela, Harry Winks and Cameron Carter-Vickers are out for the rest of the campaign.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: "I've said on the BBC that in 30 years of commentating on Spurs this is the closest I've seen to a Tottenham title-winning side. But they must win this.

"The 1986-87 Clive Allen goal-glut side and the Gazza-Waddle team were thrilling. But this side is more balanced, potent, secure and consistently good at the right time.

"A 10th league win on the spin for the first time since 1960 would guarantee Champions League group stage football.

"But West Ham, needing victory for mathematical safety, are on a revenge mission having been denied a win at White Hart Lane by two last-gasp Harry Kane goals in November.

"He could win it again in a fierce encounter."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic: "This is a big match anyway. It is a derby, whether you need the points or not, it's a derby game against Spurs at our stadium.

"They need points, we need points, so it is a massive game for us and a massive game for them. We will try to get the points that will mathematically secure our status."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "Of course it is a great opportunity to close the gap but we are playing another derby against West Ham and it will be very tough. The pressure is on us to win.

"The team this week is in a good mood after the victory over Arsenal but this will be another difficult game and we need to be ready to fight."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I still think the title is beyond Tottenham because I do not see Chelsea slipping up - but I don't see Mauricio Pochettino's side dropping points either.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have won only four of their last 19 Premier League matches against Spurs, including one of the last five - at Upton Park last season.

The Hammers are vying to beat Spurs at home in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1998-99 and 1999-00.

West Ham United

West Ham have won just one of their last 11 Premier League matches (D5, L5).

However, they could go unbeaten in five consecutive league games for the first time this season.

They are winless in all 14 matches this season against sides currently in the top eight of the table (D4, L10).

The Hammers have dropped a league-high 22 points from winning positions this season.

Eight of Manuel Lanzini's 13 Premier League goals have come in London derby appearances.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs have won nine consecutive league games for the first time since a run of 13 in a row in 1960.

They have earned 147 points since the start of last season, 15 more than any other team. They have also scored an unrivalled 140 goals.

Tottenham are targeting their 24th league win of the season, a total they last managed in the 1966-67 campaign.

Harry Kane has scored 18 goals in his last 20 Premier League London derbies.

Kane and Dele Alli have 38 league goals between them, the most by a Spurs pair in a Premier League season since 1994-95 when Jurgen Klinsmann and Teddy Sheringham also managed 38.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 22% Probability of home win: 20% Probability of away win: 58%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.